Friday, 16 July 2021 – Fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo, who committed suicide by allegedly shooting herself in the head, instructed her brother to take care of her kids.

Kangogo was a mother of two kids from her previous marriage.

Her kids lived with her parents in Elgeyo Marakwet before her husband, who is a senior, cop took them.

In the suicide messages that were reportedly recovered from her phone, Kangogo instructs her brother to take care of her kids.

She alleges that her ex-husband is a notorious womanizer and that’s why she doesn’t trust him.

“Hey bro pliz take care of my kids. Their father is too much into women,” the message retrieved from her phone reads.

Caroline also apologized to her family and the family of Joseph Ogweno, the 28-year-old cop that she killed in cold blood in Nakuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST