Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Popular Kikuyu musician Irungu Wanjaro, famously known as Wanjaro Junior, left behind a suicide note confessing that he was living a troubled life.

Wanjaro disappeared from his Kasarani home in Nairobi on July 14 before his body was discovered in the crocodile-infested Masinga Dam.

He had left a suicide note telling his family that they will get his body in River Sagana.

“When I go missing, don’t waste a lot of time looking for me.

“My body will be in Sagana River,” the suicide note that was written in Kikuyu read in part.

Wanjaro, who was the only surviving child of Wanjaro family, allegedly committed suicide over Ksh 700,000 debt.

He has left behind a wife and two kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.