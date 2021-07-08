Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Caroline Kangogo has reportedly sent a chilling message to her ex-husband, a senior police officer based in Mombasa.

According to reports, Kangogo has promised her ex-husband that he will suffer the same fate as her victims.

Kangogo was married to a commissioner of police based in Mombasa but they separated eight years ago.

Her marriage was troubled and she allegedly fought with him in public, prompting him to end the union.

They are blessed with two children aged 11 and 7 years.

They had been fighting in court over the custody of the children but the matter was settled out of court.

They agreed that their children, who were living with Caroline’s mother, would visit their father during the school holidays.

The father has since taken the children.

Caroline has been hunting for her present and past lovers since Sunday and so far, she has killed two men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.