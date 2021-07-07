Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 – Peter Njiru, the man brutally murdered by killer cop Caroline Kangogo, was married.

Peter was cheating on his wife with Caroline, not knowing that their illicit affair would turn deadly.

On the fateful day that he lost his life, Caroline had lured him to a lodging in Kimbo along Thika Road, where she murdered him in cold blood and escaped.

We came across a past photo of the deceased man flaunting his wife on Facebook and she is very beautiful.

Why would a man cheat on such a beautiful lady?

Check out the photo below.

