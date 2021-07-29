Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, has embarrassed the ‘hustler nation’ after she appeared clueless in explaining the Bottom-up Economic model being championed by Deputy President William Ruto and Tangatanga adherents.

In a video that has since gone viral, Wamuchomba was asked about the model, and instead of explaining, she started biting her tongue like Kandara MP, Alice Wahome.

Wamuchomba started bragging about how she was educated and even said she has three degrees from the University of Nairobi.

Wamuchomba’s remarks came hours after Wahome was captured in a live TV interview unable to explain the concept of the model and exactly what it entails.

Wahome was at pains to explain the ‘bottom-up’ model, seemingly only serving to complicate matters for the DP’s camp.

Here is the video of Wamuchomba explaining the Bottom-up economic model.

The Kenyan DAILY POST