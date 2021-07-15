Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has hinted at ditching the Jubilee party, accusing the party of being hijacked by cartels.

Speaking at one of the functions in Nanyuki on Thursday, Waruguru, who has been a loyal Jubilee Party member, admitted that the ruling party is dead and it has no future in the Mt Kenya region.

Waruguru also said she was ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta to go to the Kiambaa constituency and campaign for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, but she refused because she had other important engagements in her home county.

Waruguru further hinted that she is party-less and said it is the people of Laikipia County who will tell her the party they want her to join.

“First, there is a massive exodus in the Jubilee party, and I have seen speculation on whether Waruguru had joined the wheelbarrow. My answer is relative, any politician will listen to the voice of the voters, they are the bosses, I have listened to them and soon I will be making an announcement telling my party and the voters where my decision is,” Waruguru said.

