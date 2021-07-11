Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best formula for winning the 2022 Presidential election.

With only 13 months remaining, Ruto has put up formidable campaign machinery that has even shocked his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, Ruto is facing a big challenge of selecting his running mate since this might be the beginning of the end of his journey to State House.

To most people, Ruto was expected to pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region but according to sources, he has approached Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi to be his running mate.

Musalia Mudavadi is however said to have declined the offer made to him by Ruto because he has made up his mind that he will be going for the presidency in 2022.

“Mudavadi said he will not deputise anyone and his eyes are set for the presidency in 2022,” one of Mudavadi‘s aides stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST