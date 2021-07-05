Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – An outspoken Member of Parliament has revealed that she has named her son after Deputy President William Ruto because of the love she has for him.

Speaking in Kiambaa constituency on Monday while campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna, Garissa Woman Representative, Anab Subow Gure, said that her love for Ruto made her name her son after the second in command

Gure added that her son is currently 2 years old and he is walking.

“My name is Anab Gure from Garissa but you can call me Mama Ruto.

“My love and support for the deputy president made me name my son Ruto. He is now a big boy. Ruto is 2-years-old and he can walk. I know that even here in Kiambaa you love Ruto just like me,” said the legislator.

Her sentiments electrified the women in the gathering as they cheered in support of her statement.

Anab asked the residents to vote for the UDA candidate on 15th July.

UDA is associated with DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST