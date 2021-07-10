Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on record saying he will support a candidate chosen by National Super Alliance (NASA) to vie for presidency in 2022.

Uhuru, who abandoned his deputy, William Ruto, said he will support the NASA candidate because the leaders are not thieves like his second in command.

According to renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir, Raila Odinga will be the Presidential flag bearer while Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be his running mate.

Ahmednasir made the statements on Saturday after Uhuru, together with Raila, toured the Ukambani region on Friday and according to Grand Mullah, Kalonzo was humiliated a lot by the duo in his ‘bedroom’

“My BELOVED JUBILEE sees Hon Musyoka as Baba’s running mate (4th time) No leader has EVER been disrespected in his backyard like Hon Musyoka…but again no self-respecting leader will accept this kind of MATHA!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

