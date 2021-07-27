Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is now an active blogger, going by his latest statement regarding a senior politician.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Sonko, who was ousted as governor last year over corruption-related scandals, alleged that a senior politician is HIV positive and is infecting women lawmakers with the deadly disease like there is no tomorrow.

Sonko said he will soon expose the identity of the senior politician who he also accused of impregnating innocent women and girls.

“Haki ya Mungu viongozi wengine ni wajinga sana na wanastahili kuchomwa. Yani unajijua uko na ukimwi but instead of using rubber ama mpira kazi yako nikuambukiza viongozi wenzako na innocent women plus kuwapea mimba. Pepoo wewe. Ngoja tu utaskia very soon. (God’s Righteousness! Some leaders are very ignorant and deserve to be burned. That is, you know you have HIV but instead of using rubber or protection, your job is to infect your fellow leaders and innocent women. Just wait and you will hear very soon),” Sonko tweeted.

A tweep who is familiar with Sonko’s claim further was revealed that the politician in question is a Senator and that he openly talks about his escapades in bars.

The tweep further revealed that the HIV+ Senator would usually dismiss his victims rudely and tell them to ‘go die alone.

“Huyo Senator ni FALA #1. Jama anafanyanga UJINGA sana. I UNDERSTAND those younglings akimalizia anawafungulianga gate USIKU wa manane “out ni inje” not caring where she’ll go. His mantra ANADAI, ALIAMBUKISHWA na yeye anasambaza, haendi (kufa) solo Crying face,” the tweep tweed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST