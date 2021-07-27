Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – On Monday, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement withdrew from the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Making the announcement, Kalonzo said Wiper’s National Executive Committee (NEC) unanimously agreed to exit NASA.

Kalonzo said that Wiper is now set to enter the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition, urging the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to do the same.

“We have unanimously agreed to exit NASA and form a bigger coalition, OKA. We are killing NASA but not killing other parties like ODM. We want to work with ODM, Jubilee and other parties. We welcome other parties because we in OKA will form the next government,” Kalonzo said.

Commenting about Kalonzo party’s exit from NASA, revered blogger, Robert Alai said Kalonzo was bribed by Deputy President William Ruto to abandon NASA.

“Ruto is funding Kalonzo and most Wiper activities. He has an agreement with Kalonzo.

“If Kalonzo gets the presidency, he’ll get Ruto a place and Ruto promises to do the same if he does.

“Interesting how Muthama now calls the shots again in Wiper,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

“OKA is basically a Ruto decoy team. Kalonzo is funded by Ruto and Wetangula is a regular at Karen and Weston getting his fundings from Ruto while also sharing the OKA finer details with the Deputy President and his allies for allowances,” Alai added.

