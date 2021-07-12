Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta before signing a pre-election between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Jubilee and ODM are in the final stages of putting pen to paper a pre-election deal but according to Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, Raila has demanded that Uhuru remove all the moles from his party before walking together in political agreement.

Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP, also stated that the Jubilee party is working on plans to transform the party and give it a new identity, adding that as part of the reorganization, the party will conduct fresh nominations in all areas to remove those who defected to the UDA party.

Raila feels that if the moles continue associating with Jubilee Party, it will hurt the new political marriage between him and Uhuru Kenyatta.

