Monday, July 12, 2021 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sent a message to the Kiambaa constituency electorate ahead of Thursday’s by-election.

The by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

Kariri is being supported by Uhuru and statehouse machinery while Kawanjiku is being supported by Ruto and his Tanga Tanga team.

Commenting about the looming by-election, Mutahi compared Ruto to an old Kikuyu woman known as Wanjiru Wa Ndoro.

Explaining what Wanjiru wa Ndoro is in the Kikuyu language, Mutahi said she was a woman who was created from mud.

Later Wanjiru was taken out and it rained and she was done.

This means that Ruto’s support in Kiambaa is temporary and will learn this during Election Day when he will be beaten badly.

“Dear Kikuyus of KIAMBAA, Ruto is like “…WANJIRU wa NDORO” in the House of Mumbi. Do not LIE to him.” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

