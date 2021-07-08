Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Renowned criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has sent a piece of advice to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives hunting fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo.

Kangogo, a police constable based in Nakuru County, is accused of killing her lovers Corporal John Ogweno in Nakuru on Sunday and Peter Ndwiga in Juja on Tuesday.

DCI detectives across the country are on high alert and they suspect the rogue cop is hiding either in Thika or Nairobi.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Ombeta asked DCI detectives not to kill the rogue cop and instead give her time to give her other side of the story.

Ombeta said Kangogo, like any other criminal, will have a story to tell once she is arrested and taken to court.

“DCI, do this: Give her space to come in (surrender) assure her of fair treatment and access to justice.”Uncork” your weapons and blood-thirsty attitude so that we avoid extrajudicial killings.

“She definitely will have a story. Ask the public to avoid instant/mob justice if spotted,” Ombeta stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST