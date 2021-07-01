Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Kenya Airforce Commander, Major General Francis Ogolla, has today eulogized the 11 soldiers who died in a chopper crash in Kajiado last week, describing them as hardworking service members who served with distinction.

Speaking during a requiem mass of the11 gallant soldiers at Moi Airbase Gymnasium in Eastleigh on Thursday, Ogolla said all the 11 officers had a bright future in the Kenya Air Force.

“They were devoted, obedient and promising, cheerful and pleasant to work with.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us dedicated, loyal, and hardworking Service Members who had a bright future in the Kenya Air Force,” Ogolla’s tribute reads.

The 11 were among 23 soldiers on board the KAF helicopter Mi 171 E that crashed and burst into flames at OlTepesi Kajiado County.

In a programme produced and published by the Kenya Airforce, the soldiers were identified as Warrant officers (WO2) Joshua Obare Odera and Tarcisio Wandera Namboka, Staff sergeant (SSgt) Noah Wanyonyi Munialo, Bob Kipkemoi Aruasa, and Anthony Simon Kamuti.

Others are Irene Wanjiku Githinji, Sergeant (Sgt) Josphat Muriuki Maingi, Steve Ombuka Angwenyi, Stephen Omarian Omale, Corporal (Cpl) Bonface Ogati Mocheche and Spte Thomas Shekeine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST