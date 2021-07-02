Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Patrick Kiage, has made lawyers across the political divide fumble and contradict themselves while presenting their cases at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) hearing.

Senior counsel led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Prof Githu Muigai were seen sweating while being cross-examined by Justice Patrick Kiage.

Kiage’s cross-examination skills may explain his probing style which many lawyers would rather avoid.

Born in Kisii County in 1969, Justice Patrick Omwenga Kiage went to Alliance High School and joined the University of Nairobi for a Law Degree.

He later joined the Kenya School of Law for a Diploma in Legal Practice. He also holds a Master of Laws Degree in Public Service Law from New York University where he majored in Human Rights and Criminal Justice.

In 1993, Kiage was admitted to the Roll of Advocates and worked as a criminal defence lawyer.

He also served on the National Council of the Law Society of Kenya.

In 2007, he was appointed as a Special Prosecuting Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). He was in charge of county Affairs and Regulatory Prosecutions until 2012 when he was appointed to the Court of Appeal.

He is 52 years old.

The Kenyan DAILY POST