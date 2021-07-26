Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – The murder of Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon, Herman Rouwenhourst, has taken a new twist after detectives discovered that his Kenyan wife Riziki Cherono hired killers to eliminate him.

Herman Rouwenhourst, who owned multiple properties and nightclubs scattered across Mombasa and Kilifi counties, was found lying lifeless on his matrimonial bed with multiple injuries on the head, with his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged.

His guard also died under similar circumstances bearing injuries similar to those of his employer.

Detectives have revealed that the slain tycoon had notified his wife, Riziki Cherono of his intentions to divorce her, following endless wrangles that had rocked their marriage.

However, Cherono didn’t take that lying down and hatched a plot to eliminate her husband, with whom they had two children aged 14 and 12.

She paid the killers over Sh 3 Million.

Cherono is the main suspect in the murder case.

