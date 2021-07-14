Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 14 July 2021 – Jamal and his first wife, Amira, started dating in high school.

Amira has supported her skirt-chasing husband through thick and thin, only for him to turn against her after he landed fortunes in the matatu industry.

Throwback photos of Amira and Jamal when they were struggling have surfaced online and exposed Amber Ray as an opportunist.

Back then, few ladies could fall in love with Jamal since he was just another poor young man but his wife Amira chose to stick with him.

Just look at these photos that speak a thousand words.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.