Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has alleged a plan by the government to rig the Kiambaa by-election.

The Kiambaa by-election is turning out to be a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku alias Kawanjiku.

However, on Thursday morning, Kuria alleged a plan by the government of rigging the high stake by-election, which is narrowing to be a political showdown between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Kuria said one vehicle registration KAN 875 E has been reported ferrying KIEMS kits in one of the plantations in Kiambaa.

He also revealed that he tried to contact Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati to report the incident but he was not picking his calls.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“Dear Wafula Chebukati. You are not picking my phones. IEBC clerks from Kingothua Primary School have sneaked our KIEMS kits and conducting voting at valentine growers plantation.

“This is the vehicle ferrying them. Call me back,” Moses Kuria wrote.

Here are photos of the vehicle

The Kenyan DAILY POST.