Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – The hyped affair between Jamal and socialite Amber Ray has reportedly ended in tears as predicted.

Jamal hatched a plan to convince Amber Ray to vacate from Syokimau to avoid frequent catfights with his first wife Amira and then dumped her.

Reports indicate that the youthful businessman has blocked Amber Ray on all social media platforms and whenever she calls, he doesn’t pick her calls.

She has even tried to use friends to reach out to Jamal but her efforts have turned out to be futile.

The serial homewrecker seems to be nursing a heartbreak if her recent post on Instagram is anything to go by.

The cryptic message that seems directed to Jamal after he reportedly dumped her reads, “But why kill yourself over a dude that’s gonna be your brother, when Jesus comes,”

Word has it that Jamal has gone back to his first wife Amira and begged her to forgive him for destroying their marriage.

He has also vowed that he will never go back to Amber Ray.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.