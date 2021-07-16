Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo, reportedly committed suicide inside her mother’s bathroom in Nyawa, Elgeyo Marakwet, on Friday Morning.

According to Rift Valley Police Commissioner, George Natembeya, Kangogo shot herself in the head inside her mother’s bathroom.

“Amejiua asubuhi ya leo, alionekana asubuhi hivi, aliingia kwa zile bathroom za nje akajipiga risasi,” Commisioner Natembeya said.

Kangogo has been on the run after she murdered two men alleged to be her lovers.

Here’s a photo of detectives at the scene where Kangogo committed suicide Friday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.