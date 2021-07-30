Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, is expected to address the nation at 2 pm about the rising number of coronavirus cases.

In a statement to media houses on Friday, the office of the government spokesperson had earlier said the press briefing would be at 11 am only for the address to be postponed to 2 pm.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the time for the Briefing by Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, on the COVID-19 Containment Measures Update has been adjusted to 2 pm at Harambee House Grounds,” part of the statement read.

On Thursday, July 29, the Ministry of Health announced that 1,068 people tested positive for the disease, an increase in new infections seen in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Health said 1,068 tested positive from a sample size of 7,398, bringing the total confirmed positive cases to 201,009.

