Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Masten Milimo Wanjala, the bloodthirsty vampire arrested earlier today is responsible for at least ten cold-blooded murders of innocent children, as our detectives have finally established.

Wanjala single handedly massacred his victims in the most callous manner, sometimes through sucking blood from their veins before executing them. The 20-year-old vampire has for the past five years left families distraught and in anguish, clinging on the hope of finally reuniting with their children.

Unbeknownst to some of the worried families, their children were long devoured by the beast and their remains dumped in thickets in lower Kabete. Others were submerged in sewer lines in the city and left to rot away!

In a nerve wrecking blow-by-blow account, the murderer recounted harrowing details of how he lured victims to his killer jaws before squeezing dear life out of the innocent children.

The predator was barely 16 years old, when he executed his first victim five years ago. Purity Maweu, a 12-year-old girl was the first to fall prey to the killer.

The young girl was kidnapped from Kiima Kimwe in Machakos and her blood sucked by the killer, before being left for dead. Maweu’s killing marked the beginning of a spate of child disappearances and executions, all of which the killer documented by date, as detectives who experienced dreary times in the field unraveling the trail of murders discovered.

Three years later in Kamukuywa, Kimilili, a 13-year-old boy only identified as Aron, was brutally murdered by the killer, who recounted to detectives the gory details of how he killed the innocent boy. Aron’s killing led to protests in Kamukuywa, with residents torching a house belonging to a person whom they suspected to have killed the boy.

The vampire has been on a killing spree targeting children between the ages of 12 and 13 years. He is behind some of the kidnappings that have rocked the city in the recent past. The vicious cold-blooded killer lured two boys from Kitengela and Mlolongo to their death trap, before being strangled and their bodies dumped in a sewer line. Their bodies are yet to be discovered.

The forensic trail painstakingly pursued by our sleuths has placed the killer at the scene of every macabre killing that he masterminded. This afternoon, he led detectives to Gitaruru in Kabete where he had dumped the bodies of two boys recently kidnapped from Majengo.

Detectives have further established that all the murder victims were stupefied using a white substance in powder and liquid form, which the victim’s were either forced to drink or sprayed with before being executed.

The murderer who is unapologetic over his actions told detectives that he derived a lot of pleasure from killing his victims.

As detectives pursue crucial leads to the recovery of the rest of the bodies, it is our belief that the criminal justice system will serve justice to the innocent souls and relieve the heavy hearts of the mourning parents, siblings and Kenyans in general.

The DCI will spare no efforts in ensuring that this trend of crime falls and in the coming days, the remnants of this trade if any will find it extremely difficult to operate.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.