Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 July 2021 – A popular Kenyan reggae emcee is mourning the untimely death of his sister Joyce, who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend on Tuesday this week.

According to the Black Supremacy Sounds emcee identified as MC Masilver, his sister was stabbed in the abdomen by her boyfriend after a domestic dispute.

He also hit her head severally and left her to die before fleeing.

Joyce died while trying to plead for help from her sister.

Her body was discovered lying on the floor with blood spattered on the corridor.

The murder suspect is on the run after committing the heinous act.

Here’s what MC Masilver posted on his Facebook page to plead for justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.