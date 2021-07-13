Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Edgar Obare has shared a conversation that he had with Jamal’s first wife, Amira, where she opened up about her troubled marriage with the youthful businessman.

In the conversation, Amira revealed that her husband changed after he started having an affair with the notorious socialite.

Amira disclosed that her husband beats her and has been threatening to kill her because of Amber Ray.

She further revealed that he lives on loans and the flashy lifestyle that he displays on social media is fake.

She also sent Edgar a throwback photo when they had nothing and accused her husband of taking her for granted after doors opened.

Here are screenshots of the conversation that she had with Edgar Obare last year December.

Edgar posted the screenshots today although Amira had requested him to keep the conversation private.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.