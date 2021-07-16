Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, claims that comedian Eric Omondi is broke and poor.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station, Mutua blasted the witty comedian for failing to give singer Bahati Sh 200,000 that he had promised him after his deal with the film board went sour.

“Hakuna pesa alitoa. Omondi ni maskini…hizo ni sarakasi za kujionesha. Wanafanya hizo sarakasi waoneshe wanakejeli serikali lakini hakuna pesa ya kweli. (He did not contribute anything because he is broke. Those were dramas just to show off and to ridicule the government but there’s no money really)” Mutua said.

The fiery CEO added that Eric Omondi doesn’t have even a hundred bob to give out and described him as a beggar.

He cautioned Kenyan celebrities, led by Eric Omondi, to stop faking lavish lifestyles on social media since they may end up falling into depression.

Hawa watu wote ni maskini bwana wa kusaidiwa. Mbona hakumpatia mbeleni?

Omondi hana ata mia ata elfu kumi ya kupatia watu…wasanii wanaumia…yeye ni muombaji.

“Sarakasi ndio zinafanya wapate depression. (These people are broke and need financial help. Omondi doesn’t have even a hundred bob to give out. He is a beggar. These dramas are causing these people depression) we talk to them and we know them and we know who is making money,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.