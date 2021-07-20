Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Controversial businessman and Chairman of Association of Matatu Operators, Jamal Marlow, is on the spot again, just a week after his wife Amira exposed him as a violent man.

One of Jamal’s colleagues reached out to Edgar Obare and accused him of harassing his workmates.

Beth Mbuitu, who is the CEO of the Association of Matatu Operators, said that in the 7 years that they have worked together, he has been intimidating his workmates but most of them are too afraid to speak up.

“Jamal is a narcissist, a bully and very toxic ruthless bad man. I have worked with him since 2014 and Edgar, the brutality and toxicity is real with very sensitive issues around. He is just a good pretender,” Beth said.

She went ahead to disclose how her workmates have suffered under the leadership of Jamal.

“So many people are crying and have cried coz of him through manipulations,” she said.

The revelations come just a week after Jamal’s first wife Amira also approached Edgar Obare and exposed him as being a very dangerous and violent man.

Here are photos of the beautiful lady who boldly exposed Jamal.

