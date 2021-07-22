Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – The identity of the young man seen flaunting Sh 11 million in cash in a viral video has been unveiled.

Waswa hit news headlines in 2019 for mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta in a fake 10 Million deal aimed at swindling Sameer tycoon Nuashad Merali.

The notorious fraudster is currently cooling his heels at the Nairobi Area Police Station after he was nabbed on Wednesday for fraudulently obtaining Sh 2.2 Million from a city businesswoman.

Waswa is not new to fraud allegations and he is facing tens of charges in court over similar incidents.

In July 2019, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti told the media that Waswa was a wanted man as he was linked to a group of fraudsters who defrauded foreigners ksh15 million in a fake coffee and artifacts supply deal.

He is known for his flashy lifestyle and hangs out with who is who in the country.

He owns a fleet of guzzlers and is extremely generous.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.