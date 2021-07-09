Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 July 2021 – Purity Ndigwa, the ex-wife to Peter Ndigwa, the young businessman who was killed by fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo in a lodging, has recounted how he dumped her when their family business started flourishing.

Purity married the slain businessman in 2006 and later had a church wedding.

However, he left her after a family business that they had started together flourished.

“Everything was fine with our marriage. The wholesale shop in Kiritiri was also beginning to flourish and that is when my husband left us.

“I have been raising our 13-year-old daughter since then,” she said.

According to Purity, her ex-husband was a good man before money changed his behaviours.

However, she added that despite parting ways with Ndigwa, she never hated him and that’s why she went to the mortuary to mourn him.

“I was informed by a family member that he had passed away. I had to come and mourn him as I never hated him. He was a good man before the money drove him away,‘’ she told journalists after viewing Ndigwa’s body and added that she has forgiven his killer.

