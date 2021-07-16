Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Upcoming musician Sheila Mburu alias Shay Diva has denied claims that she stole her deceased sponsor’s Landcruiser V8.

The 29-year-old lady singer, who was arrested a few weeks ago, was accused of allegedly accessing the tycoon’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and transferring ownership of the vehicle to herself without following due processes of succession.

However, Sheila alleges that the deceased Asian sponsor, who was 61 years old, gifted her the car last year after she suffered a miscarriage.

She further revealed that the deceased sponsor, who used to treat her like a queen, had bought her four cars.

The first one was in 2019 during Valentine’s Day.

Last year in March, he bought her two Mazda Demios to start a taxi business, besides giving her a monthly allowance of Sh 300,000.

“He was a kind man. He funded my tender business and gave me a monthly allowance of Sh 300, 000,” she said.

The family of the late tycoon had claimed that she made a transfer of the logbook by logging into the TIMs account at 11.45 PM on April 26, four days after the man died and the authorization of transfer was granted at 2 PM the next day but there were no supporting documents from the owner.

However, she insists that the deceased tycoon gifted her the expensive car.

The car was repossessed and the matter is still in court.

