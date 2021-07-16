Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 16 July 2021 – Upcoming Kenyan musician Sheila Mburu, popularly known as Shay Diva, was living a quiet life until recently when she was accused of stealing a Toyota Landcruiser V8 that belongs to her deceased Asian sponsor.
She was arrested by detectives at her Kitengela home after her late sponsor’s wife filed a complainant with the police and was later released on bond.
Sheila confirmed that she had an affair with the deceased Asian tycoon during a recent interview and revealed they met at a Casino in Hurlighham, Nairobi in 2017.
According to the 29-year-old slay queen, the tycoon used to treat her like a queen.
He showered her with expensive gifts, among them homes and cars.
He reportedly bought her three mansions located in different towns and gave her money to construct a retirement home in Kitale.
“He treated me like a queen. He always wanted to give me the best. He bought me three mansions in Diani, at Elgon View Estate in Eldoret, and in Kitengela where I stay when I am in Nairobi.
“I am also building my retirement home in Kitale, which will soon be completed and he made sure I got the best contractors.
“He knew I was a smart woman and I was taking good care of him,” she said.
Sheila’s Asian sponsor died in April this year while undergoing treatment at an Eldoret Hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
