Friday, 16 July 2021 – Upcoming Kenyan musician Sheila Mburu, popularly known as Shay Diva, was living a quiet life until recently when she was accused of stealing a Toyota Landcruiser V8 that belongs to her deceased Asian sponsor.

She was arrested by detectives at her Kitengela home after her late sponsor’s wife filed a complainant with the police and was later released on bond.

Sheila confirmed that she had an affair with the deceased Asian tycoon during a recent interview and revealed they met at a Casino in Hurlighham, Nairobi in 2017.

According to the 29-year-old slay queen, the tycoon used to treat her like a queen.

He showered her with expensive gifts, among them homes and cars.

He reportedly bought her three mansions located in different towns and gave her money to construct a retirement home in Kitale.

“He treated me like a queen. He always wanted to give me the best. He bought me three mansions in Diani, at Elgon View Estate in Eldoret, and in Kitengela where I stay when I am in Nairobi.

“I am also building my retirement home in Kitale, which will soon be completed and he made sure I got the best contractors.

“He knew I was a smart woman and I was taking good care of him,” she said.

Sheila’s Asian sponsor died in April this year while undergoing treatment at an Eldoret Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.