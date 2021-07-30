Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 July 2021 – The parents of deceased Kikuyu musician Wanjaro Junior have refused to bury him, almost three weeks after his body was retrieved from Masinga Dam.

Wanjaro’s father accused police of carrying out shoddy investigations to establish what led to the death of his son.

He disputed the police report that his son committed suicide.

He revealed that his son had informed him his life was in danger.

He even called him after he was reportedly abducted by unknown men before his phone went off.

“Investigators have taken advantage of my poverty to treat my assertions as creations of a mad man. I will, in turn, not bury him. I won’t use my land to cover the truth,” he said.

He further added that burying his son was tantamount to burying the raw truth.

Wanjaro’s mother, Nancy Waithera, said her son’s friends who reside in Nairobi have bought a grave to bury him at Lang’ata Cemetery after the family refused to bury him.

