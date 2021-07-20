Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Bars are among the businesses targeted by the Government after stringent rules were introduced to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Bars are considered high-risk areas and since the coronavirus pandemic is still ravaging the country, Kenyans have devised new ways of enjoying their favorite drinks while adhering to Covid-19 measures.

They don’t have to go to the club to indulge.

A viral photo that has surfaced online shows some revelers sharing drinks while seated on some pickups, in what looks like a parking lot.

The revellers literally transformed the pickups into bars.

Check out the photo below.

