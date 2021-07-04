Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Senior Counsel John Khaminwa may have messed with the wrong person in the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta in his submission over the BBI appeal case.

After his wild submission where he castigated Uhuru for intimidating judges among other atrocities against the Judiciary on Friday, Khaminwa is now a target of alleged State machinery.

This is after police officers allegedly visited him at his office to intimidate him.

“Police Officers at Wakili, Dr. Khaminwa’s office. Just a day after BBI case submissions at the Court of Appeal…,” Hustler Nation Spokesman Dennis Itumbi wote on Twitter.

Following the reports, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) condemned the police for intimidating the advocate.

“We have received worrying reports of police officers visiting the offices of Senior Counsel Khaminwa ostensibly for his submission in the BBI Appeal. Such retaliatory acts of intimidation have no place in our society.

“We must fight back and protect those speaking truth to power,” KHCR stated.

However, Khaminwa dismissed reports that police officers visited him, rather, he noted that imposters stopped by and asked for money.

He added that the impersonators referred to a matter that the firm had previously handled.

“They claimed to be police officers on duty but I did not get the impression that they were officers at all. They asked for money but we did not give them,” Khaminwa stated.

