Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Former NASA coalition strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, David Ndii, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is now useless because he has lost his popularity across the country.

According to Ndii, Uhuru is not as powerful as his brother Muhoho Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

He alleged that Mama Ngina Kenyatta is the most powerful person in Kenya followed by his son, Muhoho Kenyatta, and President Uhuru Kenyatta comes a distant third.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Muhoho Kenyatta are famously known for brokering political deals in Kenya and perhaps that is what has prompted David Ndii to place them ahead of Uhuru.

He said Uhuru is of no use to anyone and even warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against associating himself with the ‘dying’ man because he might cost him the presidency come 2022.

Ndii was responding to a tweet by Senior Counsel Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who had released a list of the most powerful people in Kenya in 2021.

According to the list shared by the flamboyant lawyer on his Twitter handle, President Uhuru Kenyatta tops that list of powerful men and women in 2021, although his Deputy William Ruto was missing in the list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST