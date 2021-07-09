Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media consultant, Robert Alai, has said Deputy President William Ruto has sensed defeat in the upcoming Kiambaa parliamentary by-election and that is why he endorsed Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

Initially, Ruto, who is the head of the Tangatanga movement, was supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Wanjiku, but on Friday, he changed the tune after he met Kariri Njama.

Commenting about Ruto and Njama’s meeting, Alai who is currently a Jubilee Government apologist, said Ruto met Njama after sensing a defeat in the by-election slated for July 15th.

“The only losers will be those blindly supporting TangaTanga.

“Seen how the Tangatanga militia leaders have run away from the UDA Candidate in Kiambaa?

“Now he is behind Kariri Njama after seeing the President endorse Njama,” Alai stated.

Ruto met Njama a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta met him and endorsed his Kiambaa parliamentary bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST