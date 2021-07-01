Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Summary

  • Isuzu East Africa is recruiting Diploma Graduates for an internship programme.

Description

  • Isuzu East Africa runs a one-year training program for Diploma graduates.We are in the process of recruiting for the program.
  • The graduates should have sat for KNEC exams and passed.

Education

  • Diploma In Automotive Engineering
  • Completed module I, II & III of KNEC examinations successfully,
  • Minimum grade C in KCSE.

How to Apply

Qualified Candidates should send their CVs to careers.kenya@isuzu.co.ke

All applications should be submitted by 9th of July, 2021.

Applicants should be 26 years & below.

Ladies are encouraged to apply.

