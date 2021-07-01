Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Summary
- Isuzu East Africa is recruiting Diploma Graduates for an internship programme.
Description
- Isuzu East Africa runs a one-year training program for Diploma graduates.We are in the process of recruiting for the program.
- The graduates should have sat for KNEC exams and passed.
Education
- Diploma In Automotive Engineering
- Completed module I, II & III of KNEC examinations successfully,
- Minimum grade C in KCSE.
How to Apply
Qualified Candidates should send their CVs to careers.kenya@isuzu.co.ke
All applications should be submitted by 9th of July, 2021.
Applicants should be 26 years & below.
Ladies are encouraged to apply.
