Summary

Isuzu East Africa is recruiting Diploma Graduates for an internship programme.





Description

Isuzu East Africa runs a one-year training program for Diploma graduates.We are in the process of recruiting for the program.

The graduates should have sat for KNEC exams and passed.





Education

Diploma In Automotive Engineering

Have a diploma in Automotive Engineering,

Completed module I, II & III of KNEC examinations successfully,

Minimum grade C in KCSE.





How to Apply

Qualified Candidates should send their CVs to careers.kenya@isuzu.co.ke

All applications should be submitted by 9th of July, 2021.

Applicants should be 26 years & below.

Ladies are encouraged to apply.