Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – A paternity test done by the government has confirmed that embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado was the biological father of the slain Sharon Otieno’s unborn baby.

DNA test results presented in the High Court indicate a 99.99+% chance that Obado fathered the baby.

Forensic analyst John Munga told the court during his testimony over the cold-blooded murder of Sharon Otieno who was Obado’s lover.

“From the examination, there are over 99% chances that Okoth Obado is the biological father of the foetus,” stated John Mungai.

The analyst absolved Michael Oyamo, who had been deemed to have fathered Sharon’s baby, from the blame.

“Michael Oyamo is excluded as the biological father to the foetus,” said Mungai.

While testifying before Justice Cecilia Githua, Mungai added that the DNA from jumper jackets, pair of trousers, the open shoes, the vagina swamp and the blazer matched the one that was taken from the deceased.

Obado is accused to have orchestrated the killing of Sharon Otieno with the help of Oyamo and others.

