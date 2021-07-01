Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has declared that he will be contesting the Presidential seat in the 2022 General Election.

Obado, who ditched ODM to revive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be facing the likes of Deputy President William Ruto, who is also set to be on the ballot.

Speaking in an interview, Obado said he ditched Raila Odinga’s ODM to focus on strengthening PDP, being his hope for future ambitions.

“My exit from ODM is not in bad faith.”

“I have taken a short break to strengthen the party that steered me to the governorship.”

“It is the bus that ushered me into active politics and I am back to end the journey that I started,” Said Okoth Obado.

His decision to contest against William Ruto comes after reports that he is in talks with him on joining UDA Party and bringing the Luo nation on board.

This was after he held a meeting with Ruto’s brother, David, on June 9.

However, Okoth Obado denied the allegations, saying that PDP is preparing to field candidates in all elective posts come 2022.

The Migori County boss fell out with Raila Odinga’s ODM after accusing them of being the cause of the corruption charges that are facing him and his children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST