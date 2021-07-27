Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui believes the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has a “magic bullet” to solve Kenya’s leadership and development problems.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kinyanjui opined that the initiative would have the answer to most of the problems being experienced in different parts of the country.

He went on to explain how the BBI would have been consequential in balancing the distribution of the resources in different parts of the country.

The Jubilee governor used the example of the distribution of bursaries in different counties to cite the relevance of the BBI Bill, and how it will address the imbalances created by previous resources-sharing and distribution models.

“The average bursary I give in my own county is Ksh 3,000 to Ksh 4,000 per beneficiary, in other parts of the country, they are doing up to Ksh 100,000 educating their kids outside,” Kinyanjui opined.

According to Kinyanjui, the revision of the sharable resources distribution formula would be addressed by the BBI Bill and would address such inequalities.

He took a jab at former nominated Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Isaac Mwaura, who was appearing on the same panel with him, for having hailed from a County (Kiambu) which receives the highest bursaries in the country but opposing the BBI Bill.

Kinyanjui also criticized those who did not support the Bill, expressing his displeasure at their contempt of the initiative.

“Mwaura here, who does not want to hear anything about the BBI, comes from a constituency that is actually the highest in the country in terms of resources allocation.

“In Kiambu, the bursaries are given a range between Ksh 5,000 and Ksh 10,000,” noted the governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST