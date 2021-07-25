Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 July 2021 – On Saturday, Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, put aside his busy political schedule and graced the hyped Park N Chill event that is hosted monthly by DJ Pierra Makena.

Pierra Makena started the event last year when Covid-19 struck and it has grown in leaps and bounds.

It’s an event where revellers enjoy music from the comfort of their cars.

The event that targets middle-class Kenyans is the perfect hunting ground for the latest Nairobi slay queens.

City slay queens also grace the event to look for sponsors since most men who attend the monthly event are big spenders.

Joho, a well-known skirt-chaser with a special appetite for city slay queens, was spotted at the event having fun with his crew.

He also spared time to interact with Pierra Makena and invited her to Mombasa for the next edition of the Park N Chill event.

Pierra Makena shared photos on her Instagram page sharing light moments with Joho and captioned them,“When @joho_001 shows up át PARK and CHILL!!! 001 approved. See You in Mombasa Next month.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.