Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has found herself on the receiving end following the death of an expectant young woman who failed to get medical services at Kitui Level IV hospital.

The lady identified as Nancy Musyoka had tested positive for COVID-19 and was advised to self-isolate at home.

However, her condition worsened and she was rushed to the Kitui Level IV hospital for medical attention.

At the hospital, there was no oxygen and beds in the ICU, prompting the doctors to referrer her to Nairobi.

Sadly, she died on her way to the hospital in Nairobi.

Kitui East Member of Parliament, Nimrod Tai, who happens to be close to the deceased lady’s family, is now urging Governor Charity Ngilu to resign.

Mbai claims that Kitui Level IV hospital is in a mess and the lady’s life could have been saved if the necessary medical equipment was available.

“Kitui East has just lost one of her Princesses, Nancy Musyoka. Our daughter, we are all in tears as we accept God’s will. My brother Joseph Musyoka, I know and I knew your intentions with this beautiful Princess ….you can find no answer to this bro, just let God show the way.

To H.E Governor Charity Ngilu, this girl died on her way from Kitui level IV hospital due to lack of oxygen in the hospital, where was the ICU Bed? Madam Governor, please just walk to the hospital and confirm to the people of Kitui if the ICU bed is available and whether it is functional.

Kitui East and Kitui County is in so much pain. Can someone just resign for negligence?

R.I.P Princess Nancy Musyoka” Mbai wrote.

Here are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.