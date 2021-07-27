Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has revealed that his Kitui counterpart, Charity Ngilu, is battling COVID -19 at the Nairobi Hospital.

Mutua made the revelations on Tuesday in Murang’a County when he attended the Skiza Tune Thanksgiving party where Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was the chief guest.

“Your Excellency Charity Ngilu ameugua COVID-19 yuko Nairobi Hospital,” Mutua told Raila Odinga.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to savagely ravage the Kenyan economy for the last few months as the country battles what looks like another strong wave of killer disease.

The disease has been cutting across the political divide equally with Raila Odinga being the most high-profile leader to contract it.

Speaking about his journey with COVID-19, Raila Odinga, who was even admitted at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 9 days, said the deadly disease had taken a toll on his body.

“Wakenya mnajua nimetoka. Nimetoka nje kwa mara ya kwanza. Kwa wiki tatu nimekuwa hali mahututi lakini sasa nimetoka,” Raila said and thanked God for his recovery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST