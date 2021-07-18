Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has called for the ousting of Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju and party’s chairman David Murathe for allegedly destroying the party.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Waiguru said Jubilee Party loss in the just concluded by-election in Kiambaa is an indication that the party has lost touch with its supporters.

Waiguru said the ruling party has been ruined by elitists and “talk down cadres” within its ranks, extending that it’s now time they “must be dispensed with to forestall the party’s further downward slide.”

“The party must get rid of its elitist and talk-down cadres who have messed up its image,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru further said that there is a need to make changes in the party leadership adding that that is the only solution that will help revive the image of the party which is slowly fading.

“That demands a change of leadership and rebranding. It should then inject pro-people leaders who have a way with the base. Such leaders must endear themselves to members and forestall defections,” she said.

Waiguru’s remarks have also been supported by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, who has said that changes need to be effected within the Jubilee Party top leadership to prevent it from losing day by day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST