Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About Sanergy



Sanergy is an award-winning social venture based in Nairobi, Kenya. We undertake three exciting lines of work:



● We provide safe, sustainable sanitation services to residents living in urban informal settlements of Nairobi and Kisumu using end-to-end non-sewered sanitation solutions. Watch here!

● We implement a circular economy model to sustainably manage sanitation and organic waste generated in cities. Using technologies developed in-house, we upcycle the waste into insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer, and biomass fuel. We operate the largest organics recycling plant in East Africa. Watch here!

● We partner with cities to develop and deliver safe sanitation and waste management for urban residents. Using a systematic methodology, we match cities’ sanitation and waste management needs with technology and service delivery models, and then offer clear guidance on the steps that governments, funders, service providers and technology developers can take to develop and implement integrated service delivery systems.

Operational since 2011, Sanergy serves over 140,000 urban residents with safe sanitation services every day. Sanergy collects and treats over 12,000T of waste per year, and successfully sells its agricultural end-products to farmers in over 20 counties in Kenya, who see improved yields and increased incomes. At the same time, we have built a team of over 400 employees from diverse backgrounds who solve diverse problems, but all embody the drive, creativity, teamwork, and passion that make us achieve our goals. For our work, we have been recognized by the Gates Foundation as one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals accelerator; by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative companies in the world doing social good and one of the 10 best companies in Africa, and the Food Planet Prize for our innovative circular economy approach.

About the role

Sanergy is looking for an exceptional individual to join our Government Affairs and Policy team. The Government Relations Manager – Operations will act as liaison between Sanergy and the Government of Kenya. He/she will oversee the establishment and maintenance of close working relationships with all levels of the National and County governments, state organs, community gatekeepers in regard to Sanergy’s factory operations so as to consistently have an enabling environment for Sanergy’s factory business operations. The Government Relations Manager – Operations will also be responsible for managing and maintaining Sanergy’s licensing and permit’s portfolio.

Duties and Responsibilities

● Providing strategic leadership to the Sanergy Government Affairs Operations Team by participating in recruitment, coaching, mentoring, evaluation and ensuring that there is always an enabling environment for everyone meet their goals.

● Strengthened partnerships with all levels of government; national, county & communities.

● Add value to business by ensuring compliance of company processes to government laws and regulations, ensuring timely submissions and approvals for new products/projects as well as maintenance of registered licenses in alignment with local regulations and corporate policies.

● Liaise with the Regulatory Authorities so as to provide appropriate answers to the leadership on matters relating to Regulatory approvals/queries

● Monitor and keep in touch with changes in the regulatory environment

● Working with colleagues to understand their government–related challenges so as to formulate a cohesive, comprehensive government operations strategy.

Qualiﬁcations

● 5 to 10 years of work experience in Government or in a role that deals with government on a daily basis

● An Undergraduate Degree in Political Science, Community Development (or a permutation of the same)

● A self–starter who is motivated to conduct research without supervision

● Highly organized team player, with proactive and ﬂexible work style.

● Demonstrated understanding of the WASH sector in Kenya

● Language: English required. Fluency in Swahili is a plus.

● Humility, integrity and a sense of humour.

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 18th July 2021

Click here to Apply

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/aﬃrmative action employer. All qualiﬁed applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualiﬁed persons are encouraged to apply.