Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Government pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has revealed what killed fugitive cop, Caroline Kangogo, who was found dead at her parent’s bathroom in Elgeyo Marakwet County two weeks ago.

Kangogo, who had been on the run for 11 days after killing two men, one in Nakuru county and the other one in Juja town, was found dead, holding a pistol in her right hand.

After a post-mortem that lasted 4 hours, Dr. Oduor said Kangogo died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Oduor said the bullet traveled through her brain and skull and it came out from the other side of the head.

Kangogo’s family will now have the freedom to bury their kin since this was one of the most high-profile police cases in the country.

Her burial was planned last Saturday but there was a delay in conducting the postmortem due to a lack of pathologists.

