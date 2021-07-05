Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – For the past two weeks, a viral video dubbed ‘Nitakufinya’ has been trending on various social platforms.

Although the video was filmed 10 years ago in Mukuru Slums, it only resurfaced recently and went viral.

Charles Musyoka and Aaron Matendechere, the two men behind the viral video, have bagged goodies that no one expected after they were hosted for an interview by Jalang’o on his Youtube channel today.

Jalang’o promised each one of them a motorbike to uplift their bodaboda business.

He also linked them to Jahazi Flour Company which promised to offer them an advertising deal.

Jalang’o also displayed their phone numbers on his Youtube channel that has a huge following and urged well-wishers to send them financial donations.

Earlier on, Matendechere, who operates a boda boda in Mukuru Slums, had begged for financial help from Kenyans during an interview.

He said that he is still broke despite turning into an overnight celebrity.

But it now seems that goodies have started flowing in and his life may soon be transformed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.