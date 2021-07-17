Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said he will adopt the children of late police corporal Caroline Kangogo.

Kangogo, who has been on the run after killing two men, was found dead on Thursday at his parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Immediately after the news of her death broke, Sonko said he is ready to take care of Kangogo’s two children aged eleven and eight years.

“My special request to her innocent family in Elgeyo Marakwet kama mutalemewa kusomesha au kulea watoto wake please give them to me nikae nao nitawasomesha na kuwalea.

“Children are a blessing from God,” Sonko posted on his social media pages.

The former governor said though he didn’t advocate for what Kangogo did, the late cop was ‘hunted like a devil’ through the media.

“What other justice was she to get? If the public caught her, they would have lynched her without getting her side of the story because her case has been investigated and prosecuted through the court of public opinion.

“Now that she’s no more, everyone is sympathising with her,” Sonko said.

