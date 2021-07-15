Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Director of Communications, Philip Etale, has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s message inviting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his Hustler Movement, which is gaining traction ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In his statement, Ruto told Raila to join his Hustler Movement brigade where he claimed that they only discuss matters to do with the economy, empowerment, job creation, and not ethnicity.

“My friend Tinga, welcome to the Hustler Movement. The conversation here is about the economy, not ethnicity, empowerment, not power, jobs not positions, creating opportunity/ wealth not sharing, Citizens not leaders by changing policy not the constitution to bottom-up, not top-down economics,” Ruto stated.

But according to Etale, Raila should be the one to welcome Ruto for a discourse on matters of national interest as he is better placed to advise the DP and not the other way round.

Etale trashed Ruto’s bottom-up economic model as a fallacy, noting that the DP did not gain his wealth through the same approach but by wining and dining with prominent people as far back as in former President Moi’s era.

“Bottom-up economic model is a fallacy! Where is TangaTanga leader coming from when executing that model? Is he from the bottom or up? Let us save our people from this fallacy,” Etale stated.

To this end, Etale advised Ruto to focus on the Kiambaa by-elections and leave matters regarding Raila and his ODM party alone.

