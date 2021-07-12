Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has become the latest senior politician to admit that National Super Alliance (NASA) is dead.

In the last few days, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been calling former NASA co-principals to unite and form a formidable alliance ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

But Gideon, who spoke on Sunday, urged Raila to abandon NASA bandwagon because it is dead and join One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“We are firmly in OKA together with my brother Kalonzo but doors are wide open to accommodate more leaders.

“We want Raila and others to join us. We can’t afford to lock others out because everyone has a part to play in building the country,” Moi, who is also Baringo Senator, said.

OKA principals include Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST